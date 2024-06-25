Grameenphone launches latest episode of Lumière featuring Navidul Huq

Grameenphone has launched a new episode in its acclaimed Lumière series, this time spotlighting Navidul Huq, the visionary Co-founder of Bongo. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the digital content industry in Bangladesh, Huq's episode provides an engaging and personal look into his entrepreneurial journey, background, habits, and philosophies.

Navidul Huq, a prominent figure in the realm of digital entertainment, is celebrated for his role in establishing Bongo, the premier streaming service in Bangladesh. The Lumière episode delves into Huq's life story, tracing his formative years, the creation of Bongo, and the principles that have fueled his success. This episode transcends a mere recounting of achievements, offering a heartfelt narrative of his commitment to transforming how Bangladesh consumes digital content.

Video of Lumière S02 E03 Navidul Haq

Lumière, an initiative by Grameenphone, aims to highlight individuals who have significantly impacted Bangladeshi society. The series focuses on their personal and professional journeys, the obstacles they have overcome, and their unique stories. The objective is to inspire the youth and provide an in-depth look at the lives of those who have shaped the nation's cultural and social fabric.

Now in its second season, after a successful first run, Lumière continues its tradition of featuring influential figures and demonstrating Grameenphone's dedication to motivating the youth of Bangladesh. The format, featuring candid conversations with a personable host, allows for deeper storytelling and the revelation of lesser-known aspects of these remarkable individuals.

The latest episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, remains true to the series' commitment to presenting intimate and insightful discussions. Huq shares personal anecdotes from his upbringing, his entrepreneurial ventures, and the philosophies that drive his work. Viewers get a chance to connect with Huq on a personal level, understanding his motivations, inspirations, and the philosophy that underlies his endeavors. Through his story, viewers gain insight into his passion for digital content, his relationships, and his lasting influence on the entertainment landscape in Bangladesh.