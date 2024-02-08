Grameenphone Launches Latest Episode of Lumière Featuring Nadia Samdani

Grameenphone has unveiled the newest installment in its Lumière series, this time spotlighting Nadia Samdani, a figure synonymous with the art world both locally and internationally. Known for her deep-rooted passion for art, Samdani's episode in the Lumière series delves into her life, offering viewers a unique glimpse into her world beyond the canvas.

Nadia Samdani, a name that resonates with art enthusiasts, is celebrated for her contribution to elevating the art scene. In her featured episode, Lumière takes the audience on a journey through Samdani's life, exploring her fervent interests, sources of inspiration, and her remarkable journey in the art world. The episode is not just a narrative of her achievements but a testament to her dedication to art as a way of life.

The series, Lumière, is a Grameenphone initiative designed to shed light on individuals who have made significant contributions to Bangladeshi society. It aims to narrate the stories of these impactful figures, highlighting their personal and professional journeys, the hurdles they have overcome, and their personal anecdotes. The focus is on inspiring the youth and offering an in-depth look at personalities who have shaped the cultural and social fabric of the country.

This latest episode featuring Nadia Samdani continues the series' commitment to showcasing intimate and revealing conversations. It provides an opportunity for the audience to connect with Samdani on a personal level, understanding her motivations, inspirations, and the path that led her to become a pivotal figure in the art community. Through her narrative, viewers are invited to explore the depth and breadth of her passion for art, her relationships, and her influence on the art scene both in Bangladesh and internationally.