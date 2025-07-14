Govt declares esports as official sport; national guidelines in works

The Government of Bangladesh has formally recognised esports as an official sport, aligning the country with a growing global trend of legitimising competitive video gaming. The declaration was issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on July 13, 2025, citing provisions from the National Sports Council Act, 2018.

Asif Mahmud, Adviser for Youth and Sports, confirmed the announcement via social media, stating: "Esports has been granted official recognition as a sport by the Ministry of Youth and Sports."

The official notification states that esports now holds the status of "sport" as per sections 2(2) and 6 of the act, paving the way for its inclusion in national sports planning, funding, and institutional frameworks.

To guide the development of this newly recognised discipline, the ministry has established a dedicated committee tasked with formulating national guidelines. The committee's responsibilities include evaluating international standards—particularly those set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)—and reviewing feedback from stakeholders. The committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report with recommendations on integrating esports within the broader sports ecosystem of Bangladesh.

In addition to technical and policy recommendations, the committee will also prepare formal proposals for the government, outlining how esports should function within public institutions and national competitions.

"This is a victory for the Bangladeshi gaming community. This milestone marks a major step forward for all of us," said Mohammad Aliur Rahman Sohan, Founder and CEO of Zenetic Esports reacting to the news.