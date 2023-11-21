Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:41 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Government to replace 'Digital Security Agency' with 'National Cyber Security Agency'

Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:27 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:41 PM
Cybersecurity
This newly formed agency is constituted under the Cyber Security Act 2023. According to the gazette, the Digital Security Agency formed under the previous law will be cancelled.

The government has formed the new 'National Cyber Security Agency' which will replace the previous 'Digital Security Agency', according to an official gazette published on November 17, 2023. As per official sources, the Cyber Security Agency will be responsible for monitoring online communication and countering cyber crimes.

This newly formed agency is constituted under the Cyber Security Act 2023. According to the gazette, the Digital Security Agency formed under the previous law will be cancelled. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding this change, Abu Sayed Md. Kamruzzaman, Director General of the former Digital Security Agency, said, "We are looking forward to a fresh start. As the new gazette was published, we are revising our existing structure with the ministry and other stakeholders." 

After getting approval from the cabinet, the Cyber Security Act was passed in Parliament on September 13, 2023. The new act is an amended version to replace the controversial Digital Security Act 2018.

Related topic:
Digital Security Actnational cyber security agencyDigital Security Agency
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

digital security act

DSA 2.0 is every bit as dangerous

Cyber Security Act 2023: What we know so far

From DSA to CSA: Key areas of concern stay

Cyber Security Act: Only fine, no jail time for defamation

CSA v cybersecurity laws of other countries

JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months

JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months

1d ago
খেলাপি ঋণ, ব্যাংক, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

বেসরকারি ব্যাংকের খেলাপি ঋণ বেড়েছে, কমেছে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ব্যাংকের

সামগ্রিকভাবে ব্যাংকিং খাতের খেলাপি ঋণের পরিমাণ কিছুটা কমেছে

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

পোশাকশ্রমিক নেতা কল্পনার ব্যাপারে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের কাছে ব্যাখ্যা চাইবে বাংলাদেশ

৭ মিনিট আগে