Government to replace 'Digital Security Agency' with 'National Cyber Security Agency'

The government has formed the new 'National Cyber Security Agency' which will replace the previous 'Digital Security Agency', according to an official gazette published on November 17, 2023. As per official sources, the Cyber Security Agency will be responsible for monitoring online communication and countering cyber crimes.

This newly formed agency is constituted under the Cyber Security Act 2023. According to the gazette, the Digital Security Agency formed under the previous law will be cancelled.

Regarding this change, Abu Sayed Md. Kamruzzaman, Director General of the former Digital Security Agency, said, "We are looking forward to a fresh start. As the new gazette was published, we are revising our existing structure with the ministry and other stakeholders."

After getting approval from the cabinet, the Cyber Security Act was passed in Parliament on September 13, 2023. The new act is an amended version to replace the controversial Digital Security Act 2018.