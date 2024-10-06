Tech & Startup
Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:37 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:47 AM

Google testing new 'verified check mark' feature

Google search verified check mark
A Google spokesperson confirmed the experiment, noting that it is part of the company's broader efforts to help online shoppers make informed decisions. Image: Sarah B/Unsplash

Google is testing a new feature that displays verified check marks next to certain businesses in its search results, aiming to help users identify trustworthy sources. According to a Google spokesperson, the tech giant is doing this to provide users with a clearer indication of which websites are legitimate and prevent them from interacting with fraudulent sites that mimic official businesses, as per a recent Reuters report.

These check marks, which have been spotted next to links for major companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Apple, are designed to act as a quick visual cue. The blue badges signal that the business has been verified by Google.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users, meaning not everyone will see these check marks yet. However, the trial suggests Google is actively working to enhance the trustworthiness of its search results by giving users tools to avoid scams or false information.

Google already employs automated systems to block scammy or fraudulent content from appearing in search results. The introduction of verified check marks adds another layer of protection, providing users with a clear indication of which businesses have undergone additional verification by Google, further states the report.

AI's next feat will be its descent from the cloud

3d ago
