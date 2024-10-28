Google reportedly developing AI tool to complete online tasks for users

Google is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, codenamed 'Project Jarvis,' designed to automate online tasks, according to sources cited by The Information. The system would operate directly within a web browser, performing actions on users' behalf such as conducting research, purchasing products, and booking flights.

Jarvis is expected to leverage an advanced version of Google's Gemini AI model, optimised for use within Chrome. This "computer-using agent" would interpret on-screen information, click buttons, and input text commands, helping users accomplish various web-based tasks. Though details are still emerging, the tool reportedly takes "a few seconds" between each action in its current stage.

Should the project progress smoothly, Google may unveil a preview of Jarvis as early as December. However, The Information notes that this timeline is subject to change, as Google is still exploring the possibility of limited testing to identify potential bugs and areas for refinement.

Google's move follows a broader trend among tech companies developing similar AI-driven models for automating digital tasks. Competitors include Microsoft's Copilot Vision, Apple's anticipated screen-aware intelligence updates, and recent releases from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.