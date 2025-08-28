Tech & Startup
Thu Aug 28, 2025 07:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 07:59 PM

Google launches Pixel Care+ for device protection

Image: Google.

Google has recently introduced Pixel Care+, a new protection programme for its hardware products, offering extended coverage and streamlined repair services for Pixel device owners.

The initiative, initially launched in the United States, replaces Google's existing Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection plans, which will be migrated into the new scheme over the coming months. Pixel Care+ is available for eligible devices within 60 days of purchase, regardless of whether they were bought through the Google Store or elsewhere.

According to a blog post by Google, under the programme, users will be able to make unlimited claims for accidental damage, mechanical faults and warranty extensions. Repairs for common issues such as screen or battery replacements will carry no cost, with claims handled using genuine Google parts. Loss and theft coverage can also be added as an optional extra.

Google has partnered with the insurance provider Asurion to operate the service. Customers can file claims through the Google Store or the My Pixel app, selecting locations and times for repairs. Replacement devices will be shipped with free expedited delivery, including next-day options, as per Google.

