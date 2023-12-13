Tech & Startup
Reuters
Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:18 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:23 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Global EV sales increased in November

Reuters
Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:18 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:23 PM
EV charging
Image: Unsplash.

Global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) has experienced a 20% growth in November compared to 2022, as per a report by Reuters. The finding stems from Rho Motion, a market research firm, which adds that North America and China has seen more EV sales than Europe this year.

In November, BEV and PHEV sales reached an unprecedented monthly record of 1.4 million units, surpassing 1.1 million recorded in November last year. Globally, BEVs constituted 70% of total sales, with PHEVs accounting for the remaining 30% in November, reported Rho Motion.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Some automakers express concerns about a potential slowdown in electric car sales in Europe and other regions. The fear stems from drivers anticipating improved and more affordable models set to launch in the next two to three years.

However, China led the growth with a remarkable 25% increase in sales, while USA and Canada reported a 43% surge. Meanwhile, Europe experienced a 3% decline compared to the same month in 2022.

Related topic:
electric vehicle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Decoding the EV craze: Are they just a hype?

Is Dhaka ready to embrace Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicles environment

Here's why Electric Vehicles are better for the environment

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X - The new electric SUV on the block

Foxconn EV venture targets India, Thailand for new small car

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এক মাস ধরে বিক্রি হচ্ছিল কুকুরের মাংসের বিরিয়ানি, আটক ৪

ওই ভবনটি থেকে অনেকগুলো কুকুরের চামড়া ও হাড় উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে। আটককৃতরা জানিয়েছেন তারা প্রায় এক মাস ধরে কুকুরের মাংস দিয়ে বিরিয়ানির ব্যবসা করছিলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নাশকতাকারীদের ক্ষমা নেই, শাস্তি ভোগ করতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification