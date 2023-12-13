Global EV sales increased in November

Global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) has experienced a 20% growth in November compared to 2022, as per a report by Reuters. The finding stems from Rho Motion, a market research firm, which adds that North America and China has seen more EV sales than Europe this year.

In November, BEV and PHEV sales reached an unprecedented monthly record of 1.4 million units, surpassing 1.1 million recorded in November last year. Globally, BEVs constituted 70% of total sales, with PHEVs accounting for the remaining 30% in November, reported Rho Motion.

Some automakers express concerns about a potential slowdown in electric car sales in Europe and other regions. The fear stems from drivers anticipating improved and more affordable models set to launch in the next two to three years.

However, China led the growth with a remarkable 25% increase in sales, while USA and Canada reported a 43% surge. Meanwhile, Europe experienced a 3% decline compared to the same month in 2022.