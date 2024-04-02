Facebook wants to reduce news content on its platform

Facebook has closed its dedicated news tab, a move that reflects parent company Meta's broader strategy to reduce news content across its platforms. The decision has left Australian users without access to the news tab since Tuesday, with plans to extend this change to the United States over the coming days. This action has sparked criticism from both the Australian government and media organisations, highlighting tensions between large technology corporations and news providers.

Meta's stance, articulated by spokesperson Andy Stone, emphasises the company's decision to halt payments to Australian news publishers for their content. Stone noted that publishers could continue utilising Meta's tools and products voluntarily, underscoring the perceived benefits Meta's platforms provide to publishers without monetary exchange.

The closure of the news tab was first announced in February, indicating a strategic withdrawal from financial agreements with news publishers. Meta's approach has been met with strong opposition from Australian officials, including Assistant Competition Minister Andrew Leigh, who condemned Meta's refusal to support the Australian news industry financially. Leigh pointed to the potential application of the news media bargaining code, which could enforce payment agreements between Meta and news publishers, as a mechanism to ensure a contribution to the public debate.

The broader implications of Meta's decision are significant, particularly for smaller publishers who fear being disproportionately affected. Claire Stuchbery, representing local and independent news organisations, emphasised the critical role of government support in mitigating financial losses incurred by publishers due to Meta's policy changes. Additionally, there are calls for legislative action to mandate news content on Meta's platforms, addressing concerns over reduced news engagement resulting from algorithm adjustments favouring personal content over news.

Meta's policy extends beyond Australia, with news content already blocked in Canada and previous content restrictions in Australia during 2021 negotiations over the news media bargaining code.