Facebook inaccessible for many on mobile data

Since around 10 PM on Tuesday, users across the country have reported difficulties accessing Facebook through mobile data. However, the platform remains accessible via broadband internet. Testing from multiple sites confirms that Facebook is not reachable using mobile data from different operators.

Additionally, mobile internet services continue to face disruption in public and private universities across the country. Earlier, 4G network was shut down at Dhaka University from midnight on July 14 until 7 am on July 15.