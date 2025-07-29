Tech & Startup
Tue Jul 29, 2025 09:17 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 09:20 AM

ESG bootcamp 2025 held in Dhaka

ESG bootcamp
Image: Courtesy.

A two-day Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) bootcamp was held in Dhaka on 25–26 July, bringing together over 100 professionals to discuss sustainable business practices in Bangladesh. 

Organised by the ESG Institute Bangladesh in partnership with the Dhaka Stock Exchange, UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh, and Swisscontact, the event focused on corporate ESG transformation. Industry-specific sessions covered sectors such as RMG, finance, energy, and infrastructure, offering practical ESG strategies. 

The event concluded with the launch of the ESG Casebook of Bangladesh in collaboration with North South School of Business & Economics (NSU SBE) where participants of the bootcamp shared their companies' best practices and case studies.

