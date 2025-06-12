Ditch the mug. Dad deserves a cool gadget this Father's Day

Whether your father enjoys listening to music, keeping an eye on his health, or just needs help staying charged on the go, there are a few simple, practical gadgets out there he will actually use and love. Images: Collected

Finding the perfect gift for Dad isn't always easy - especially when he's not big on gadgets. But the right piece of tech can still make his life easier, more enjoyable, and even a little more fun. Whether he enjoys listening to music, keeping an eye on his health, or just needs help staying charged on the go, there are a few simple, practical gadgets out there he will actually use and love.

Here are our top picks for tech gifts to consider this Father's Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Smartwatches

Smartwatches double as fitness trackers, monitoring heart rate, and even blood pressure throughout the day. Many also offer sleep analysis and guided breathing exercises to help manage stress. With notification support, he can stay connected without constantly checking his phone, making both meetings and workouts more seamless.

Priced at around Tk. 19,000, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the most popular smartwatches in the market. While high-end smartwatches provide more accurate health data, you can also explore some balanced alternatives like the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite, which is around Tk. 5,500.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation

Kindle

Kindles are perfect for book-loving dads. The glare-free screen mimics real paper, so reading outdoors is no problem. Adjustable warm lighting and customisable fonts make late-night page-turning easy on the eyes. Lightweight and able to go weeks between charges, a Kindle is ideal for holidays, commutes, or relaxing on the sofa.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation is one of the more popular models, priced between Tk. 12,000 and Tk. 15,000 for the 8 GB version. Pricier options include the 11th Generation (16 GB), available for around Tk. 15,000, and the 12th Generation (16 GB), which costs about Tk. 23,500. If you're looking for a more premium option, the Kindle Oasis is priced ranging from Tk. 34,000 to Tk. 36,000.

Tuya Smart Socket Plug

Smart plugs

Smart plugs will let him control lights, fans, and appliances with his voice or phone; no rewiring needed. With scheduling features, he can have his AC turned off whenever he wants. Plus, energy-monitoring functions help him track usage and save on bills.

While smart plugs vary in features and price, two affordable options to consider are the Tuya Smart Socket Plug, available for Tk. 1,120 and Tk. 1,820, and the TP-Link Tapo P110 Mini Smart Wi-Fi Socket, priced at around Tk. 1,700, with both offering voice control and remote access via a mobile app and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.

Havit SK215

Soundbars

Soundbars can bring the cinema experience home, filling the room with immersive audio, from subtle whispers to thunderous explosions. Many models support Bluetooth streaming, so your father can switch from movie night to his favourite playlist in seconds. The slim, unobtrusive designs fit neatly under any TV without adding clutter.

Two sound bars you could try out are the Havit SK215, priced between Tk. 2,350 and Tk. 2,580, and the Xtrike Me SK-604, priced between Tk. 2,100 to Tk. 2,300, with both supporting Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity.

Vention FJEB0

Universal charging adapters

A universal charging adapter lets a single compact plug work in outlets around the world. Instead of juggling multiple chargers, your father can swap interchangeable tips. Many include both USB-A and USB-C ports, so he can power up his phone, laptop and tablet simultaneously.

One option to consider is the Vention FJEB0 3‑Port USB Universal Travel Adapter, offering one USB‑C (20 W) and two USB‑A (18 W each) outputs, priced around Tk. 3,200. Another option is the LDNIO Z6 65 W GaN Travel Adapter, which offers one USB-A, two type-C, and one universal socket with fast charging, priced at around Tk. 2,700.

Walton P22W01

Power banks

For a busy dad, keeping his phone fully charged is essential, whether he's hopping between meetings or exploring on a road trip. A power bank provides portable, on-demand power for devices like smartphones, tablets and headphones. Slim and lightweight, it slips into a coat pocket or bag, so he never has to scramble for an outlet when he's on the move.

Walton's power banks could be an option, with the P22W01 (10,000 mAh) priced at Tk. 1,750 and the P22W02 (20,000 mAh) at Tk. 2,350. Other options include the Remax RPP-626 (20,000 mAh) for about Tk. 1,250, the Baseus PPBD20 Bipow (20,000 mAh) for about Tk. 2,060, the Havit PB92 (20,000 mAh) for about Tk. 2,140, and the Joyroom JR-PBM08 Pro (10,000 mAh) for about Tk. 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds banish tangled cables and will let your father enjoy hands-free audio anywhere. Whether he's working at his desk or walking through town, he can listen to music, podcasts or calls with complete freedom of movement. Most models offer noise reduction and quick pairing, so he can dive straight into his favourite content without delay.

A high-end product would be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which comes with an easy-to-use touch interface, priced at around Tk. 12,500. A balanced option would be the Realme Buds Air 3 ANC, priced at around Tk. 5,000.

Choosing the right tech gift means matching it to his interests and lifestyle. Pick one of these thoughtful gadgets, and you'll make Father's Day a little smarter, and a lot more fun. Happy gifting!