From Dhaka to the world: Convay’s multilingual options shines on global stage

Convay, a video conferencing platform developed by Bangladeshi developers, was recently selected as the official video conferencing and streaming partner for the 2025 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium for Africa (SID-SA).

According to the SID-SA website, the event was hosted from South Africa on May 26 and 27, and gathered senior officials, policymakers, and private sector representatives from 27 countries including the UK, China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia under the leadership of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead of Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, the virtual infrastructure for this global forum was powered by Convay, developed by a Dhaka-based tech firm Synesis IT, the platform is designed not only as a video conferencing tool but as a comprehensive office collaboration solution. Its features include video conferencing, real-time multilingual transcription with speaker identification, integrated chat, real-time screen sharing, and a digital whiteboard for interactive sessions with the capacity to support over 2,500 participants, according to Convay team.

Aminul Bari Shuvro, Chief Solution Officer at Synesis IT said, "We developed this platform before COVID pandemic for our in-office communications. We launched Convay for the public in 2023. Currently, our Convay team has 48 members who are actively working on it. This platform is one of those initiatives where our innovation goes from east to west, not the other way around."

"Our transcribing tool provides 93% accuracy in real time. We are still working on it to fully understand the Bangla local dialects. While our transcription tool is free for all, the meeting minutes feature is only available to premium subscribers. We mostly work in the B2B model," Aminul added.

The platform can give AI-based transcription and automated meeting minutes in both Bangla and English, with additional support for French, Portuguese, and Spanish, according to Moinul Islam, Team lead of Convay at Synesis IT.

Previously, Synesis IT has developed platforms such as the Central Biometric Verification and Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and also worked with National Board of Revenue (NBR) for developing e-Return and e-TIN platforms.