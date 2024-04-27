Daiki Axis launches operations in Bangladesh; awards PWD and DNCC

Daiki Axis, a Japanese manufacturer of sewage treatment plants, announced the launch of its Bangladesh subsidiary, Daiki Axis Bangladesh. The company will operate with 100% Japanese investment and focus on the local production of sewage treatment plants utilising Johkasou technology.

The launch event was attended by Bangladeshi government officials including R A M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Minister of Housing and Public Works, and Mayor Atiqul Islam of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Hiroshi Ogame, Chairman of Daiki Axis, and Hiroki Ogame, President of Daiki Axis, also participated in the event.

During the event, the Housing and Public Works Minister emphasizsd the need for mandatory sewage treatment plants in Dhaka due to the city's high pollution levels. He commended Daiki Axis' initiative and expressed hope that the company's technology would contribute to reducing water pollution in Bangladesh.

Mayor Islam highlighted the potential of Johkasou technology as a solution for Dhaka's sewage management challenges. He mentioned its ability to treat wastewater without requiring a separate pipeline system.

Daiki Axis Bangladesh plans to manufacture sewage treatment plants based on Johkasou technology, which is known for its efficiency in wastewater treatment and ability to control greenhouse gas emissions.

The event also saw the Public Works Department (PWD) and DNCC being awarded the "Daiki Axis Global Award for Environment Protection & Conservation 2024" in recognition of their efforts towards environmental protection and resource conservation in Dhaka.

Daiki Axis has partnered with Bangladeshi company Charm Ltd since 2018 to complete several projects in the country. The new subsidiary will build on this existing collaboration to establish local manufacturing of Johkasou-based sewage treatment plants.