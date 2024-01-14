Chinese company unveils battery that can run 50 years without charging

Betavolt, a Chinese technology company, has recently announced the development of the Betavolt BV100, an atomic battery that can run for 50 years continuously without needing to recharge. Intended for various uses such as aerospace, AI devices, small drones, micro-robots, and medical applications, the BV100 will be made from a nickel-63 isotope and diamond semiconductor material.

The atomic battery, currently in its pilot stage, will only offer 100 microwatts at 3 volts, in a compact size of 15 x 15 x 5 mm. Despite this limitation, Betavolt claims that using multiple BV100 units together in series or parallel will be enough to meet the specific power requirements of different devices.

With the compact size of BV100, Betavolt envisions a future where mobile phones can operate continuously without the need for charging, and drones can fly perpetually without stopping. Betavolt further claims that the atomic battery's robust design will allow it to function across a wide temperature range, from -60°C to 120°C. Furthermore, the Chinese company plans to release a 1-watt version of the atomic battery in 2025.

The technology behind the atomic battery is the same process in which energy released from decaying isotopes can be converted into electricity - a method that was explored by US and USSR scientists in the 1960s for use in spacecraft and underwater systems. Acknowledging the existing technology, Betavolt claims that the old method was clunky - dependent on large, dangerous, hot, and expensive products, with many of the nuclear batteries relying on the radioactive Plutonium as a power source. In contrast, Betavolt asserts that the BV100 is consumer-safe and will not leak radiation, even under extreme conditions such as gunshots or punctures.