China unveils plan to build 610 sq km solar farm

China has unveiled plans to build what it says will become the world's largest solar farm, a sprawling facility high on the Tibetan plateau covering 610 square kilometres - about the size of Chicago. Once fully complete, the project will host more than 7 million solar panels and generate enough electricity to power 5 million households, according to a recent report by Associated Press.

The announcement comes alongside a new study that shows China's carbon emissions fell by 1% in the first half of 2025 compared to a year earlier, continuing a downward trend that began in March 2024, states the report. Analysts say the decline is significant because it comes despite rising electricity demand, which grew 3.7% in the same period. The growth in solar, wind, and nuclear energy outpaced that demand, signalling what experts describe as a potential long-term shift.

"China's emissions may have peaked years ahead of the government's 2030 target," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, as per the Associated Press report. He warned, however, that much steeper reductions - averaging 3% annually - will be needed for Beijing to meet its pledge of carbon neutrality by 2060.

Li Shuo of the Asia Society Policy Institute called the development "a moment of global significance", noting it shows emissions can fall even as the economy expands, adds the AP report. But both he and other analysts cautioned that China's heavy dependence on coal remains a major obstacle.

The solar mega-project also highlights challenges in China's energy transition. Most of the country's renewable capacity is built in sparsely populated western regions, while demand is concentrated in the east. To address this imbalance, new transmission lines are being built to carry electricity across the country. Experts say reforming China's coal-centred grid to accommodate fluctuating solar and wind output will be critical if recent gains are to last.