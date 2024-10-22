Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:30 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Chhaya Technologies wins Gitex Asia Award at Expand North Star 2024

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:15 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:30 PM

Chhaya Technologies Limited, a Bangladesh-based insurtech company, has received the Gitex Asia Award under the Supernova Challenge at Expand North Star 2024, held in Dubai.

Chhaya was among 11 finalists selected to present their pitches to a panel of judges. The company showcased its vision of expanding financial inclusion through micro-insurance, particularly targeting unserved and underserved communities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As part of the award, Chhaya will receive a fully sponsored opportunity to showcase its offerings at Gitex Asia 2025 in Singapore. The prize includes an exhibition stall, airfare, and accommodation, offering the company a platform to engage with international investors and expand its presence.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৩৯

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৫৭ জন।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বন্দর

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে প্রাইম মুভার চালকদের ধর্মঘট বৃহস্পতিবার পর্যন্ত স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে