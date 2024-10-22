Chhaya Technologies wins Gitex Asia Award at Expand North Star 2024

Chhaya Technologies Limited, a Bangladesh-based insurtech company, has received the Gitex Asia Award under the Supernova Challenge at Expand North Star 2024, held in Dubai.

Chhaya was among 11 finalists selected to present their pitches to a panel of judges. The company showcased its vision of expanding financial inclusion through micro-insurance, particularly targeting unserved and underserved communities.

As part of the award, Chhaya will receive a fully sponsored opportunity to showcase its offerings at Gitex Asia 2025 in Singapore. The prize includes an exhibition stall, airfare, and accommodation, offering the company a platform to engage with international investors and expand its presence.