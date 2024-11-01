Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Fri Nov 1, 2024 09:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 1, 2024 09:47 AM

Tech & Startup

ChatGPT gets new search feature

Available only to Plus and Team subscribers for now
ChatGPT search feature
Currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, the feature is expected to reach Free, Enterprise, and Edu users in upcoming phases. Image: OpenAI

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT search, a new feature enabling users to access real-time web information directly within ChatGPT. This tool provides updates on topics such as news, weather, sports, and stock data through a natural language chat interface, according to an official blog by OpenAI.

Currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, the feature is expected to reach Free, Enterprise, and Edu users in upcoming phases.

ChatGPT Search builds on OpenAI's earlier SearchGPT prototype, offering more immediate and relevant data responses using a refined version of GPT-4, explains OpenAI.

The company also stated that it has partnered with news and data providers such as the Associated Press, Reuters, and Le Monde to ensure content quality and reliability of sources.

Responses include links to original articles and websites, which can be accessed through a sidebar within the chat interface.

This rollout reflects the company's broader approach to bringing search capabilities to other ChatGPT features, with future plans to expand into areas like shopping and travel assistance, says OpenAI.

