Carnival Internet launches Ecosystem Marketplace App

Carnival Internet, a fibre broadband provider, has recently launched an Ecosystem Marketplace App.

According to a press release by the company, the app integrates digital healthcare, tailored micro-insurance, online skill learning, and e-commerce-based earning opportunities along with internet bill payments and related services.

Carnival began its operations in 2015. The company expanded its broadband network across 403 upazilas, connecting over 31,000 villages and nearly 400,000 rural households, as per the press release.