Sat Mar 2, 2024
BYD opens showroom in Bangladesh

BYD Seal
The showroom will house two charging stations (AC and DC), adds the press release. Image: BYD

BYD, the multinational tech company, officially opened its showroom in Bangladesh on March 2, 2024. According to a press release, CG Runner Bangladesh Ltd. has taken the initiative to introduce BYD in the country.

As per the press release, the BYD showroom is located in the Tejgaon industrial area in Dhaka and can accommodate five cars at a time. The brand's flagship sedan BYD Seal with its two variants, Premium and Performance, will be available for sale at the showroom.

The showroom will house two charging stations (AC and DC), adds the press release.

 The cars will be launched officially later today.

