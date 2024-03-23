Budget-friendly kitchenware for this Ramadan

Here are our picks for budget kitchenware for your Ramadan and Eid needs. Keep in mind pricing and availability may vary across stores. Image: Lissete Laverde/Unsplash

The holiest month of the year for Muslims, Ramadan, is here, and with days ticking by, Eid will be here before you know it. Much like any other festival, kitchenware runs for meal preparation can get overwhelming during this special time. While Ramadan meals may not always be the fanciest, who says they cannot be mouth-watering and delicious?

This Ramadan, fine-tune your kitchen productivity and make your meal preparation a little easier with some budget kitchenware. Here are some of our suggestions. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Kenwood Citrus Press (JE290)

Juicer

Date smoothies or fresh and clear fruit juices of apple, orange, and pomegranate can help you feel rejuvenated after a long day of fasting during iftar. As such, investing in a reliable juicer might be a smart choice this Ramadan. Some decent budget options include brands like Philips, Panasonic, and Kenwood.

Consider the Kenwood Citrus Press (JE290), priced at Tk. 4,680, with 40 W power that can quickly juice your citrus fruits using two-way rotation. Alternatively, the Philips Citrus Press Juicer (HR-2738) is a portable option priced at Tk. 3,800, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and space-efficient juicing solution. You can also browse through other options, such as the Miyako Fruits & Vegetables Juice Extractor (MFJ-518) priced at Tk. 5,390, known for its double safety lock option and 600 W performance.

Panasonic Blender (MX EX1021W)

Blender

Blenders are one of the most essential and beneficial multitasking gadgets for the kitchen. They surpass the mere smoothie-making capabilities of juicers and are versatile enough to be used for sauces, soups, dips, and even crushing ice. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly blender, consider the Miyako BL-039 Heavy Duty Blender at Tk. 6,235. Boasting 2200 W power, it features antibacterial nano-silver blades and an anti-skid, shockproof base design.

For other options, the Panasonic Blender (MX EX1021W) at Tk. 6,100 offers durable stainless steel blades for efficient ingredient blending, with a body designed to minimise breakage upon accidental drops. For Tk. 6,800, the Philips Blender (HR2041) stands out with its unique ProBlend system ensuring smooth consistency, aided by a pulse setting that can crush ice cubes into fine pieces in 45 seconds.

Philips Essential Compact Low Fat Air Fryer (HD9200/91)

Air fryer

Iftar isn't complete without fried items. For those seeking less oil in their fried delights without compromising on crunchiness and crispiness, the Philips Essential Compact Low Fat Air Fryer (HD9200/91), priced at Tk. 12,450, incorporates Rapid Air Technology, utilising a unique starfish design and hot air to cook food.

Other options include the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, priced at Tk. 13,710, which offers versatility as a yoghurt maker, fruit dryer, microwave oven, and electric oven. Meanwhile, the Miyako Double Chamber Digital Air Fryer (AF-6040 DBL), priced at Tk. 11,592, is a self-labelled '80% fat less fryer' with dual chambers, one with 6 litres and 1,700 watts, and the other with 4 litres and 1,300 watts. You can whip up delicious samosas and pastries for a healthier alternative that doesn't skimp on taste.

Sanford Stand Mixer (SF1356SM)

Hand blender, hand beater, hand mixer

Beaten eggs, minced meat, tomato puree, pasted sauce, and soup – these are some of the ingredients needed to cook iftar meals. But are you ready to grind and mix while maintaining a day-long fast? Hand blenders, hand beaters, and hand mixers are here to save you time and energy.

Check out the Sanford Stand Mixer (SF1356SM) for Tk. 4,800, operating quietly for smooth functioning; the Kenwood Hand Mixer/Egg Beater (HM330), equipped with twin beaters and kneaders and featuring a Turbo button for an extra burst of power at Tk. 5,800. Consider the Miyako Electric Hand Blender (HB 7701) for Tk. 2,800, serving as a hand mixer, and egg beater, and boasting universal voltage.

Alternatively, the Philips ProMix Hand Blender (HR 2531/00), priced at Tk. 5,500 can be an option as well. For an all-in-one solution, opt for the Panasonic 3-in-1 (MX-SS1) at Tk. 8,000, featuring a 600 W motor driving two straight and two blending blades for chopping, whisking, and blending.

Walton WI-Cook Master

Induction cookers

Preparing an iftar feast quickly for many hungry people can be difficult with just one gas stove. Opting for induction cookers, which heat up quickly, enables you to whip up dishes that require less time to cook. Simple to use and maintain, they can be a cost-effective solution amidst rising LPG prices.

The Philips Induction Cooker (HD4920), priced at Tk. 8,700, seals nutrition into the food, unlike cooking on direct flame, preserving vital nutrients and vitamins for healthier meals. For budget-friendly alternatives, consider the Walton WI-Cook Master at Tk. 3,990, boasting up to 2000 W for rapid cooking, auto safety shut off, and child lock for additional safety. Additionally, the NOAH Induction Cooker (Model NEC-A), priced at Tk. 3,850, offers eight intelligent cooking functions and runs at 2200 W for strong firepower. Choose according to your cooking needs and budget.

Singer Rice Cooker (SRCDB 9918 PRIME)

Rice cooker

Rice serves as our staple in every meal for Bengalis, particularly during sehri. However, cooking rice takes time, and as such, a rice cooker can give you some extra time for rest while alleviating the worry of burnt rice. Walton has a range of rice cookers available from Tk. 2,000 to Tk. 5,190 with different specialities and colourful designs at affordable prices.

You can also try out the Sanford Rice Cooker (SF2501RC) at Tk. 3,700, which is an automatic cooker featuring a steamer and non-stick coating inner pot. For Tk. 3,390, the Singer Rice Cooker (SRCDB 9918 PRIME) offers two pots: one non-stick with rolling edge technology for rice and another stainless steel for other dishes. You can also opt for the Kiam Rice Cooker (SJBS-704) priced at Tk. 4,200, boasting one-touch operation, automatic keep-warm setting at 40 W, and a round thermostat for safety. Enjoy quick and efficient cooking with these options.

Panasonic Microwave Oven (NN-GT342M)

Microwave oven

During Ramadan, a microwave oven proves to be an invaluable tool, aiding in quickly heating food when time is tight for iftar or sehri. Microwave ovens from reputable brands such as Panasonic, Samsung, and Sharp, boast a wide temperature range and over five pre-set cooking modes.

Consider exploring the Panasonic Microwave Oven (NN-GT342M) priced at Tk. 17,500, boasting a 23-litre grill capacity, 9 auto menu options, auto reheat, and turbo defrost for efficient cooking. Alternatively, the Samsung Microwave Oven (MS-23F302TAK) at Tk. 18,500 features easy cleaning with an antibacterial ceramic enamel interior and offers 20 preset cooking modes for quick and fresh meals. For a budget-friendly option, the Sharp Microwave Oven (R-249T-S) priced at Tk. 15,500 offers 3 express and 4 easy defrost menus, 5 power level variable cooking control settings, a 99-minute cooking timer, 2 instant action reheat menus, and 3 instant action cooking menus.