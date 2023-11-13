BTRC plans to take legal actions against several airlines

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is set to initiate legal proceedings against several airline companies over unpaid frequency allocation dues. According to sources, British Airways, United Airways, GMG Airlines, and Regent Airways are among the airlines identified for legal action. These companies, according to BTRC, have failed to settle their financial obligations pertaining to frequency allocation, a vital service for airline operations ensuring safe and effective communication channels.

Musfiq Mannan Choudhury, the Commissioner of BTRC, said, "Some companies have not paid their dues for frequency allocation. For this reason, BTRC might take some legal actions."

In aviation, frequency allocation is a critical process involving the assignment of specific radio frequencies for communication between aircraft and ground control. This ensures clear, uninterrupted communication, essential for safe flight operations, including navigation, air traffic control, and handling in-flight emergencies.

The BTRC is responsible for assigning specific frequency ranges, notably 108.000 MHz to 117.975 MHz for Instrumental Landing Systems and 118.00 to 136.00 MHz for air-to-air and air-to-ground communications, crucial for aviation operations. For this service, the BTRC imposes fees on airlines. Non-compliance with financial obligations can signal broader issues within an airline's operational framework.