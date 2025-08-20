Black Myth: Wukong is getting a sequel

Game Science, the Chinese developer behind last year's hit video game Black Myth: Wukong, has announced a sequel titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, at the Gamescom conference in Cologne on August 20 with a short teaser trailer.

Like its predecessor, it draws on Chinese folklore, this time centred on Zhong Kui, a deity known for vanquishing ghosts and evil spirits.

In their website, Game Science said Zhong Kui was "a natural choice" as the next figure in the series, describing the project as an opportunity to "make refreshing changes, create new things, while taking a hard look at our past flaws and regrets."

Video of Black Myth: Zhong Kui - Official Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2025 Black Myth: Zhong Kui - Official Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2025

Meanwhile the studio also mentioned that "the westward journey won't end here," hinting that Wukong will continue to receive content alongside the development of its sequel.

The company confirmed that Zhong Kui will remain a single-player action role-playing game, following the same business model as before, though players will not take on the role of the Monkey King this time. Developers noted they are still "exploring and experimenting with the concrete differences between Wukong and Zhong Kui," cautioning that the project is in its earliest stages.

While Game Science has not provided a release date or detailed timeline for the sequel, it announced the title will release on PC and "all mainstream console platforms."