Bitcoin hits record high; tops $120,000 first-time ever

Bitcoin broke through $120,000 for the first time on Monday, reaching a new all-time high before settling just below $122,000, according to a recent report by Reuters. The big jump comes as US politicians get ready to vote on new laws that could make life easier for cryptocurrency companies.

President Donald Trump has been calling himself the "crypto president" and pushing for friendlier rules. This political support, along with growing interest from big investors, has helped drive bitcoin's price up 29% this year, states Reuters. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether and Solana are rising too, with the total crypto market now worth nearly $4 trillion.

"This isn't just short-term excitement," said Gracie Lin from crypto exchange OKX, as per the Reuters report. "More serious investors like banks and wealthy families are starting to treat bitcoin like real money."

According to Reuters, the US government has even declared this "crypto week", with several important votes coming up. The most watched is a bill that would create the first national rules for stablecoins - cryptocurrencies tied to the US dollar.

As bitcoin keeps climbing, experts say the price could soon test $125,000. The rally shows how cryptocurrencies have grown from internet curiosities to serious financial assets that governments can no longer ignore.