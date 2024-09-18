BetterStories hosts networking event for local entrepreneurs

BetterStories Limited has recently hosted an in-person networking event named "Meet the Bangladesh startup ecosystem", which took place on September 17, 2024, at the BetterStories Headquarters in Dhaka. The event, organised in collaboration with the Founder Institute (FI), gathered several local entrepreneurs, startups, and industry leaders, in facilitating discussions and fostering a startup community in Bangladesh, as per an official press release.

As per the press release, the event provided a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among key players in the startup ecosystem, highlighting the resources available to aspiring entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. With over 100 attendees, including representatives from various entrepreneurial organisations, the event provided the opportunity for networking and exchanging insights as well.

According to BetterStories, the event included insightful presentations from local organisations dedicated to supporting startups, providing valuable information on launching and scaling ventures in Bangladesh. There were sessions on lesser-known resources for specific industries, as well as a segment on how to connect with mentors. During the event, participants also had the chance to meet with mentors and resource providers, states the press release.

The Founder Institute (FI) is a global network that helps startups and businesses. Since 2009, FI has helped over 7,000 entrepreneurs raise more than $1.75 billion in funding through its structured accelerator programs and currently operates in over 100 countries, states the press release,

BetterStories Limited is an agency aiming to create a new generation of leaders for Bangladesh through entrepreneurship. Over the past 15 years, BetterStories has organised over 23 accelerator programs and supported more than 1,000 founders, according to them.