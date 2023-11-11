A beginner's guide to navigating the modern creative industry

Whether you are a budding designer, writer, photographer, or multimedia enthusiast, stepping into the world of creativity can prove to be an ineffective endeavour if you aren't sufficiently prepared. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Ever felt you have what people call 'the artistic touch'? Have an everlasting desire to dive into design-based projects? Are you someone who never loses an opportunity to show the world your innermost creative ideas? In the ever-evolving landscape of the modern creative industry, opportunities abound for those with a passion for innovation and a flair for the artistic.

However, whether you are a budding designer, writer, photographer, or multimedia enthusiast, stepping into the world of creativity can prove to be an ineffective endeavour if you aren't sufficiently prepared. Before you embark on this exciting journey of professional creative talent, here are some essential things to keep in mind.

What kind of jobs are considered 'creative'?

The creative industry today encompasses a diverse range of professions, each playing a vital role in shaping the cultural and visual landscape. Some of the most common creative jobs today involve digital marketing, where you will need to combine creativity with business strategy to create innovative, eye-catching campaigns and advertisements. As such, a professional digital marketer needs to be armed with sufficient business sense and ideas about the current market to effectively promote products and services in the competitive online realm of today.

You can also opt for creative content creation, which, professionally, usually involves blogs and videos where you can earn money through sponsored advertisement. Bloggers and writers are constantly in high demand for crafting compelling narratives and engaging content for various platforms, including websites and social media.

Similar to writing and video-making, graphic designing is a popular choice in today's creative industry. From branding to digital media, graphic designers breathe life into visual concepts, making them a crucial part of marketing and communication strategies.

If you want to make your creativity shine through photography and/or videography, you can do so professionally as well. In the creative industry, having good visual storytelling skills is paramount. Skilled photographers and videographers can capture moments that resonate with audiences, whether in the realms of advertising, journalism, or entertainment.

If none of the above fits your bill - go for web development. While you will need proper courses and education to build a professional website on your own, you can always opt to collaborate as a designer with web developers to craft user-friendly and visually appealing websites.

What to expect when working in the creative industry

Being able to put your creativity to the test in a professional setting will seem like a thrilling experience, but, like every other job, this field too comes with its unique sets of challenges. Here are some essential things you should be wary of:

Collaboration is key: As an artist, writer, or photographer, you will often find yourself working with others in collaborative environments. Be prepared to regularly interact with diverse teams, exchange ideas, and embrace different perspectives to elevate your work and take your creativity to the next level.

Adaptability is crucial: The creative industry is dynamic, with trends and technologies evolving rapidly. Stay abreast of industry changes, continuously upskill, and be adaptable to new tools and techniques.

Passion fuels productivity: A genuine passion for your craft will not only drive your creativity but also make the inevitable challenges more manageable. Love what you do, and it will reflect in your work.

Tips for a successful start

Now that you have the basic ideas of what kind of jobs to expect and what kind of mindset you should be equipped with, let's dive into some essential tips so you can successfully dive into the wild world of the modern creative industry.

Build a strong portfolio: A portfolio is an excellent way to showcase your skills as a visual designer or creative writer, allowing potential employers or clients to get an understanding of your preferred style. Be sure to include your best work, especially prominent past projects, in your creative portfolio.

Network, network, network: Like any other field, building a strong network will help you find better job opportunities in the creative industry. As such, as a young professional, you should attend industry events, join online forums, and stay in touch with experts in your field. Networking opens doors to mentorship and collaborative projects as well.

Be open to feedback: Keep in mind that your creative style might not match everyone's taste. So in case you receive constructive criticism, embrace it and use it as an opportunity to grow. Helpful feedback is a powerful tool that you can use to refine your skills further.

Keep learning: In the world of creativity, there is no end to learning. Use everything and everyone around you as a source of inspiration to fuel your everlasting thirst for creativity. Explore mediums of arts and literature that you might not be used to, as you can potentially find new sources to draw inspiration from and thus, keep your ideas fresh and innovative.