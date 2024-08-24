BCSI launches community-powered emergency response team amidst rising cyber threats

Tech & Startup
In response to a surge in cyberattacks from neighbouring countries, Bangladesh Cyber Security Intelligence (BCSI) has initiated a significant move to safeguard the nation's digital infrastructure. The organisation has announced the formation of a Community-Powered Emergency Response Team (CERT) aimed at mitigating cyber threats during this particularly sensitive period.

BCSI's efforts come at a time when the nation faces an increasing number of cyber incidents, including data breaches, website defacements, denial-of-service attacks, and other cyber anomalies. These attacks have raised concerns over the security of critical digital assets, particularly those related to non-profit initiatives, government services, and essential infrastructure such as banks, data centers, educational institutions, and hospitals.

The newly launched CERT initiative by BCSI is a collaborative effort involving local communities and various stakeholders. The program encourages citizens and organizations facing cyber incidents to report them directly through a dedicated portal (https://bcsi.gov.bd/cert). This portal is designed to streamline the reporting process and ensure a swift response to mitigate potential damages.

 

