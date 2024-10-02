Bangladeshi video game invited at Game Industry Conference

Silent Scream 2, a horror-adventure puzzle game developed by Studio 23, a subsidiary of Dhaka-based software company Brain Station 23, has been selected for a meetup event at this year's Game Industry Conference (GIC) in Poland.

The annual GIC event, running from October 24 to 27 this year, offers indie developers an opportunity to pitch their games to potential publishers and investors. The conference is held alongside the Poznan Game Arena, one of Europe's largest gaming expos, which last year drew over 79,300 visitors and featured more than 220 exhibitors.

Silent Scream 2, currently in its pre-release phase, follows the story of John, a writer who, along with six strangers, must navigate a puzzle-filled adventure inside a mysterious castle. Described by its developers as a "love letter to the survival horror genre", the game draws inspiration from interactive horror titles like The Devil in Me.

Studio 23's path to Silent Scream 2 has been marked by smaller but pivotal projects, including Silent Scream 1 and Control Override, both intended to be test projects by the developers. According to the team, Control Override became the first Bangladeshi-developed game to be self-published on Xbox, achieving over 19,000 downloads on Steam, even with minimal marketing.

With Silent Scream 2, Studio 23 says they are ready to push their boundaries. With a ten-person team working on the project, they are seeking a major publishing partnership to refine the game and bring it to a wider international audience.

The Game Industry Conference is a critical opportunity for Bangladeshi game developers like Studio 23 to gain global recognition. "By attending this year's publisher-developer meetup event, the team hopes to secure international support to expand the game's reach and elevate Bangladesh's growing presence in the gaming world," says Inamul Tahsin, Art Director at Studio 23.

The public demo of the game is planned to be released around late October this year, says the team. The game will be released episodically, with 8 episodes in total.