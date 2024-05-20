Bangladeshi robotics team wins Gold medal at WSCEEC 2024

Team Atlas, a Bangladeshi student-led robotics team, won the Gold Medal in the Technology category at the World Science Environment and Engineering Competition (WSCEEC) 2024, held in Indonesia. The competition was attended by 310 teams from 18 countries.

Organised by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA) and held between 13 to 17 May 2024 at the Universitas Pancasila, Faculty of Pharmacy, Jakarta, Indonesia, the competition saw teams representing 18 countries, including, but not limited to, Indonesia, the USA, China, Thailand, Mexico, Malaysia, and more.

The team members of Team Atlas for this competition were Sunny Jubayer from BRAC University, Md. Al Mahmud Alif from Nirjhor Cantonment Public School and College, Md. Maruf Miah from Nirjhor Cantonment Public School and College, Atik Shahariyar Hasan from Dawood Public School and College, and Abdullah Ibnah Hasan from Dhaka College.

"Their water cleaning technology that won them the Gold Medal has more potential," shared Dr. Sadia Hamid Kazi, Chairperson of the Computer Science and Technology Department of BRAC University. Team Atlas Leader, Sunny Jubayer, also shared that they have more plans to improve this robot and the feedback they received at the competition will be instrumental in it.

Md Saiful Islam, advisor of Team Atlas and Senior Lecturer at BRAC University, was thrilled to guide the team. He adds, "This shows what Bangladesh can do in space exploration."

Their recent accolades include being the first runner-up at the World Robotics Championship 2024, winning Gold Medal in the World Innovation Competition and Exhibition 2023, and more.