Bangladeshi esports team set to play Esports World Cup qualifiers

A1 esports, a Bangladeshi esports team, is headed to Nepal to play qualifiers to participate in the Esports World Cup 2024. This is the first time A1 eSports will play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile in an international LAN tournament. The top five teams from the PUBG Mobile Super League - Central and South Asia (PMSL CSA) will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2024 scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia later this year.

A1 eSports confirmed top 5 position among the 28 teams from South Asia and confirmed their spot in the international LAN tournament. The group stage of PMSL CSA will start from May 22 where the top 16 teams will qualify for the final round.

Previously, A1 eSports qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2021 which was held in Dubai, but due to COVID-19, the tournament was not held on LAN. Rather the teams played the tournament from their hotel rooms.