Bangladeshi drivers win big at Malaysian Festival of Speed 2024

Bangladeshi motorsport drivers Kashfia Arfa, Arhaam Rahman, and Fahad Gaffor achieved notable success at the 2024 Malaysian Festival of Speed, held at the Sepang International Circuit. Competing under the Automobile Association of Bangladesh (AAB) and with FIA ASN race licenses, the drivers secured podium finishes across several categories, marking a significant achievement for Bangladesh in international motorsport.

Kashfia Arfa claimed first place in the Female Solo Knockouts, competing against 26 drivers from across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This victory under International Classifications is a key milestone for motorsport in Bangladesh, particularly for women in the sport.

In the Male Solo Knockouts, Arhaam Rahman secured third place, competing against a field of 26 drivers from the APAC region. His performance placed him among the top contenders in a highly competitive field.

Arfa and Rahman also secured first place in the Mixed Category, becoming the first Bangladeshi drivers to achieve a podium finish at a national or international motorsport event under a Bangladeshi FIA ASN race license.

Fahad Gaffor finished sixth in the Esports F4 competition, showcasing his abilities in the virtual motorsport category. His result highlights the growing importance of esports in the motorsport industry, as well as its role in Bangladesh's evolving motorsport landscape.

Following their success in Malaysia, the team now turns its attention to the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games in Spain, where they will compete in various categories. The Bangladeshi team will be led by captain and touring car driver Avik Anwar, alongside team manager Asif Hossain, esports GT driver Rahul Chakroborty, and esports crew assistant team manager Mahir Ahmed.