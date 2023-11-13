Bangladesh joins the global '50-in-5' campaign 

Bangladesh has recently joined the '50-in-5' campaign to boost the country's development of digital public infrastructure (DPI). As per an official press release, this campaign will help aligned countries utilise DPI as a catalyst for achieving their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched virtually on November 8, the '50-in-5' initiative aims to accelerate the development of DPI across 50 countries within five years, concluding by the end of 2028. The campaign focuses on countries sharing their experiences, best practices, and advanced technologies, including digital public goods (DPGs), to reduce costs and amplify impact. Anir Chowdhury, Policy Adviser, Aspire to Innovate-a2i, represented Bangladesh at the launch event.

Other countries aligning with Bangladesh in this international campaign are Estonia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Moldova, Norway, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Togo. The initiative is a collective effort coordinated with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure Co-Develop, Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GovStack, the Inter-American Development Bank, and UNICEF.

Participating as a first-mover in the '50-in-5' initiative, Bangladesh positions itself to further digital collaboration and cooperation with other countries, learning from global partners to bolster DPI ambitions while offering support to other nations. The campaign aligns with Bangladesh's goals to cultivate innovative and inclusive economies, sharing frameworks, knowledge, and technologies globally - adds the press release.