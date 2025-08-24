Bangladesh goes online with certificate verification, apostille system

The government estimates that Bangladeshis could collectively save as much as BDT 700 crore each year under the new approach.

Bangladesh has introduced a fully digital system for verifying educational and professional certificates, a move set to cut costs and ease the process for students and workers seeking opportunities abroad.

According to the verified page of Chief Adviser GOB on Facebook, the new system allows for certificate verification and the issuance of internationally recognised Apostille certificates online through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The reform replaces the long-standing requirement for applicants to visit embassies and foreign authorities in person, a process that has often been slow, costly and prone to delays.

The government estimates that Bangladeshis could collectively save as much as BDT 700 crore each year under the new approach. The shift will also reduce fraud by ensuring secure digital verification, while streamlining authentication for overseas education, employment and migration, as per the government.