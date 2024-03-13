Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 11:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 11:14 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
PRESS RELEASE

Bangladesh Computer Council to digitally archive Titas Gas customer files

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 11:09 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 11:14 PM

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (Titas Gas) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to digitalise the archive of the files of customers of Titas Gas.

BCC Director (Data Centre) Mohammad Saiful Alam and Titas Gas General Manager and Company Secretary Md Lutful Hyder Masum signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a function in the city, said a BCC press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar and Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Haronur Rashid Mullah were present at the function, among others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কেবল ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত চালিয়ে কি বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণ সম্ভব?

‘এখানে কাঠামোগত সমস্যাটাই সবচেয়ে বড় হয়ে দেখা দিয়েছে। তাই কেবল ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের কার্যক্রম দিয়ে কোনোকিছু তো হবে না। কারণ দেশের সবচেয়ে ক্ষমতাধর ব্যক্তিরাই ব্যবসায়ী।’

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে বিস্ফোরণে দগ্ধ ১৫ জনের অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক

এইমাত্র
push notification