Bangladesh Computer Council to digitally archive Titas Gas customer files

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (Titas Gas) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to digitalise the archive of the files of customers of Titas Gas.

BCC Director (Data Centre) Mohammad Saiful Alam and Titas Gas General Manager and Company Secretary Md Lutful Hyder Masum signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a function in the city, said a BCC press release.

BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar and Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Haronur Rashid Mullah were present at the function, among others.