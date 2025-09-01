AWD monsters and rare legends unite in Dhaka

Over 20 Evos and STIs were lined up in the venue, each screaming personality and tuning finesse. Photo: Saadat Saif

Together, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and Subaru Impreza WRX STI have defined rally culture and sparked one of the most iconic rivalries in car history. At the Auto Rebellion Evo–STI Meet 2025 held this Friday, August 29, the legendary competition was on full display.

For those who don't know their Japanese performance cars, here's a brief idea of the two racing icons.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Evo), launched in 1992, is Mitsubishi's answer to "let's crush the rally tracks". Turbocharged engines, advanced AWD, and lightweight design made it an instant hit for car geeks and racing fans alike. Fun fact: the Evo was originally designed for rallying in Japan but quickly became a global cult favorite.

Subaru's STI division launched the Subaru Impreza WRX STI in 1994. With a turbocharged boxer engine and all-wheel drive, this legend soon became a World Rally Championship favourite. If you've ever seen Colin McRae or Richard Burns tearing through dirt and snow, chances are they were in a WRX STI.

And yes, I'm totally biased. I love the AWD monsters, but at the event, my eyes couldn't ignore the rare beauties: a Mitsubishi 3000GT and, of course, the timeless Toyota AE86 Levin.

I wasn't active in the car scene when the last Evo-STI Meet happened, so being here this time was especially exciting. Seeing everything firsthand - modified Evos, STIs, and those legendary throwback machines - felt unreal.

Photos: Nafirul Haq

The venue was already open when we arrived, and it was heavily crowded. That made it a bit tricky to get clean shots of all the cars, but it also added to the atmosphere. Everyone buzzing around, sharing stories, felt like the city's car culture had truly come alive.

Photos: Nafirul Haq

One of the biggest highlights was the special appearance of the Mitsubishi Evolution X, a three-time Rallycross Champion driven by Avik Anwar. This actual competition car, with its real scars from the track, brought fans closer to motorsport history and reminded everyone of the Evo-STI rivalry beyond the streets.

Photos: Saadat Saif

Over 20 Evos and STIs were lined up, each screaming personality and tuning finesse. Zaer Zubab's Evo VI stole the show in the drag duels 2025 (manual group category). Adding more spice were rarities like the Mitsubishi 3000GT and a finely built Integra Type R, standing side by side with the AE86 Levin.

Photo: Nafirul Haq

As turbos whined, boxer engines roared, and exhausts bellowed into the evening, one thing was crystal clear: Bangladesh's car culture isn't just alive - it's louder, faster, and more united than ever.