Astronomer CEO resigns after viral concert incident

"Astronomer holds its leadership to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. These standards were not met in this instance. Andy Byron has submitted his resignation, which the Board has accepted," said the company. Images: Collected

Astronomer has announced the resignation of CEO Andy Byron following a recent viral incident at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts. The company's Board of Directors confirmed they have accepted Byron's resignation, as per an official statement.

In the official statement posted on LinkedIn, the US-based data technology firm said: "Astronomer holds its leadership to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. These standards were not met in this instance. Andy Byron has submitted his resignation, which the Board has accepted."

Video footage from Wednesday's concert showed Byron and the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace that was displayed on the stadium's jumbo screen. When they became aware of the camera, Byron moved out of view while Cabot covered her face. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on the display, saying they were "either having an affair or just very shy".

Chief Product Officer and company co-founder Pete DeJoy has been appointed interim CEO while the Board initiates a search for a permanent replacement. The company has not yet officially commented on Cabot's current employment status.

As per a Reuters report, a company spokesperson noted that Byron and Cabot were the only Astronomer employees involved in the incident. The resignation comes as the footage continues circulating online, drawing significant public attention to the matter.