Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with M4 chips and integrated ‘Apple Intelligence’

Apple has introduced its latest generation of MacBook Pro laptops, featuring the newly developed M4 chip family and the advanced personal assistant platform, Apple Intelligence. The new MacBook Pro models, available in space black and silver finishes, aim to deliver enhanced processing capabilities, connectivity, and battery life, with pre-orders opening today and general availability set for November 8.

The M4 family, including M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max, promises significant performance gains through second-generation 3-nanometer technology. This chip architecture is optimised for demanding workflows, particularly in machine learning, video editing, and complex computational tasks. Apple's new M4 chips, accompanied by Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro and M4 Max models, promise faster data transfer and connectivity options, addressing the needs of professionals in fields such as software development, engineering, and creative media.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro, now equipped with the M4 chip, starts at $1,599. It offers up to 1.8 times the performance of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and includes Thunderbolt 4 ports. Meanwhile, the M4 Pro and M4 Max versions feature Thunderbolt 5, supporting transfer speeds up to 120 Gb/s and enhancing compatibility with high-performance peripherals. These models also boast a redesigned Liquid Retina XDR display with an optional nano-texture feature, offering up to 1000 nits of brightness, which benefits users in bright conditions or outdoor settings.

In addition to hardware advancements, Apple's new laptops integrate Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven features aimed at productivity and creative tasks, including text refinement, AI-powered image creation, and advanced personalisation through Siri. With security and privacy at its core, Apple Intelligence includes on-device processing, supplemented by Private Cloud Compute for more demanding tasks, allowing users to access complex language models while keeping personal data secure.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, described the MacBook Pro as "an incredibly powerful tool" now enhanced further by the M4 chips and pro features like Thunderbolt 5 and the new 12MP Center Stage camera, which uses AI to keep users centred during video calls.

Apple has used 100% recycled materials in the new MacBook Pro's enclosure, rare earth magnets, and packaging, claims the company. The company, already carbon-neutral across global operations, targets full carbon neutrality across all products by 2030.

The new MacBook Pro is priced from $1,599 for the M4 version, $1,999 for the 14-inch M4 Pro, and $2,499 for the 16-inch version. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with M2 and M3 now includes 16GB of memory at a starting price of $999.