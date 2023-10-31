Apple unveils new M3 chips, upgraded iMac, faster MacBooks

Apple's Scary Fast event on Tuesday unveiled some of the tech giant's most awaited innovations for 2023, with the MacBook Pro and iMac taking centre stage. Here's a quick roundup of the biggest announcements from today's event.

The M3 series

Apple's M3 chips emerged as the standout highlight of the showcase. The series, which includes the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, are being lauded as the "first personal computer chips" fabricated using the advanced 3-nanometer process.

These chips promise not only a "faster and more efficient CPU", but also come equipped with an upgraded GPU that boasts features such as ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching – a feature tailored to optimise memory usage during tasks. Apple's flagship M3 Max chip is a behemoth with up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU. It can support a staggering 128GB of unified memory.

24-inch iMac

The 24-inch iMac received a significant boost, now powered by the M3 chip. Apple claims this upgrade offers performance that's twice as fast as its M1 predecessor. This revamped iMac boasts a 4.5K Retina display capable of showcasing over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a 1080p webcam. Available in seven vibrant hues, the device has an entry price point of $1,299 for the eight-core CPU version, and $1,499 for the 10-core variant.

MacBook Pro's M3 overhaul

Apple also introduced its new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, powered by either the M3 Pro or the more advanced M3 Max chips. These devices are designed with a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, and a six-speaker sound system. They promise an impressive 22-hour battery life and can support up to 128GB of RAM. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip is priced at $1,999, while its 16-inch counterpart starts at $2,499.

Entry-level MacBook Pro

For those seeking a more affordable option, Apple is offering a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the base M3 chip, starting at $1,599. This model replaces last year's 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and offers a performance boost that's up to 60% faster. Apple has decided to discontinue the Touch Bar, reverting to an all-physical key design.