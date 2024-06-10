Tech & Startup
Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:51 PM

Apple is unveiling iOS 18, Siri AI and more: Watch LIVE here

Apple WWDC24 is underway.
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is currently underway, with the tech giant unveiling iOS 18, a major update to its mobile operating system. The event, held virtually, is showcasing significant advancements in Siri AI, promising enhanced voice recognition and more intuitive interactions.

Additionally, Apple is expected to reveal new hardware, including the latest MacBook models. Catch all the live announcements as they happen, right here:

