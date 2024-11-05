Apple reportedly researching 'smart-glasses'

Apple Inc. has begun researching the potential of entering the smart glasses market, according to technology journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The company has reportedly initiated an internal review of existing products in the market, suggesting that Apple may eventually expand into this evolving area of wearable technology. However, any potential product release is likely years from completion, according to Gurman's report.

Should Apple proceed, it would enter a competitive field where Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has already made strides. Meta's ongoing efforts with its own smart glasses underscore the growing interest among major tech firms in wearables equipped with augmented reality (AR) and camera capabilities. These devices, which can discreetly capture photos and video, are anticipated to play a significant role in the future of digital interaction and personal technology.

The reported internal study by Apple aligns with its history of meticulous research and development before committing to new product categories. For instance, Apple's approach to the smartwatch market involved extensive market study, followed by the release of the Apple Watch, which has since become a leader in wearables. As with the smartwatch, the smart glasses segment presents an opportunity for Apple to reshape the market with its distinct design and software integration, provided the company eventually opts for product development.

In the meantime, speculation about Apple's possible entry adds further attention to a market that could transform the everyday use of cameras and connected devices. Observers suggest that as more consumers adopt devices with integrated cameras, the norm of "wearing" cameras could soon become a reality. However, any concrete details about Apple's plans remain unconfirmed at this stage.