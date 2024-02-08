Apple to develop foldable iPhones: reports

Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing at least two iPhone prototypes that fold horizontally like a clamshell, as per a recent report by the US-based tech news publication The Information. The report states that these foldable iPhones will look similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, but aren't expected to be in mass release in either 2024 or 2025.

According to The Information, Apple wants to develop a foldable iPhone with external displays, similar to Samsung's approach. Yet, the design team has reportedly encountered hurdles during the conceptual phase, expressing concerns about the potential physical fragility of such a device. The goal of achieving a thin profile comparable to current iPhone models poses additional challenges due to limitations posed by battery sizes and display components.

The report further adds that Apple has initiated discussions with at least one manufacturer in Asia to explore the possibility of procuring components for various sizes of foldable iPhones. In addition to foldable iPhones, Apple has shown interest in developing a foldable tablet that is expected to be roughly the size of an iPad Mini with an eight-inch display, states the report.