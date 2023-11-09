Tech & Startup
Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:44 PM

Tech & Startup

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalised

Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:39 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:44 PM
Wozniak
Wozniak, who was scheduled to speak at a business event, was admitted to the hospital due to health concerns, as reported by Mexican media outlets.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of the tech giant Apple, has recently been hospitalised in Mexico City, following what was initially suspected to be a possible stroke. The news has garnered attention and raised concerns among his followers and the global tech community.

Wozniak, who was scheduled to speak at a business event, was admitted to the hospital due to health concerns, as reported by Mexican media outlets. However, relying on sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that Wozniak's condition might not have been a stroke but rather an instance of vertigo, a condition affecting balance and spatial orientation.

As of now, event organisers have not provided comments on the incident. The global tech community and Wozniak's admirers await further updates on his health condition and the precise nature of his ailment.

Despite feeling unwell after his speech, Wozniak managed to complete his presentation. His wife's apprehension led him to seek medical assistance, potentially averting a more severe health crisis.

In 1976, Wozniak, in partnership with Steve Jobs, co-founded Apple Computer, setting the stage for transformative developments in personal computing and the creation of iconic products such as the iPhone. He left his position at Apple in 1985.

