Apple and Meta might form AI partnership: report

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms has talked about incorporating its generative AI model into Apple's newly revealed AI system for iPhones, reveals a report from The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. These discussions are reportedly in preliminary stages and could still be abandoned.

Following the announcement of Apple Intelligence earlier this month at WWDC 2024, Apple also disclosed a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the newly enhanced Siri. Instead of aiming for a radical transformation, Apple is initially embedding AI-driven features, such as writing suggestions and custom emojis, into its existing products. This focus on functionality over novelty might be a strategic move to facilitate broader AI adoption.

A potential agreement with Meta could reduce Apple's dependence on a single partner, while simultaneously endorsing Meta's generative AI technology. According to the Journal, Apple is not offering financial compensation for these partnerships; instead, it provides distribution channels for AI partners who can then market premium subscriptions.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has expressed concerns about ChatGPT's deep integration with Apple's operating systems, even threatening to ban Apple devices from his companies. In response, Apple said that it will seek users' permission before sharing any queries and data with ChatGPT.