Amazon launches drone delivery service in USA

Amazon has begun delivering a range of products via drone to select customers in the Phoenix area of Arizona in the US, marking the latest phase in its expanding drone delivery initiative. The launch comes just months after the company paused its Prime Air drone program in California, refocusing its efforts on Phoenix and other select locations.

The service employs Amazon's latest model, the MK30 drone, which was recently cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate beyond the visual line of sight of its operators. According to Amazon, the MK30 boasts several improvements, flying twice as far as the company's previous model and reducing noise by around 50%. It is also built to withstand rainy conditions, allowing more consistent operations during moderate weather changes.

The drone delivery service is also being rolled out in College Station, Texas, where Amazon has tested prescription medicine deliveries since 2023. Meanwhile, Amazon faces ongoing challenges to its broader drone delivery ambitions, including noise complaints, regulatory compliance, and cost-saving initiatives led by CEO Andy Jassy. These factors have reportedly slowed the development and expansion of Amazon's drone program, which was initially expected to be more widely available by now.

To streamline deployment and reduce costs, Amazon has integrated its drone delivery network with its same-day delivery infrastructure, avoiding the need to establish separate drone facilities. The company had previously announced plans to introduce drone delivery to the UK and Italy by the end of 2024, though it has yet to provide any further updates on these international expansions.