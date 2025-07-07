Amazon deploys 1 millionth robot as automation transforms warehouse jobs

Proteus, Amazon's first autonomous robot, used for moving packages at fulfillment centres. Image: Amazon

Amazon has recently reached a milestone in warehouse automation, deploying its one-millionth robot across its global operations network. The company announced the achievement alongside a new AI system designed to enhance the efficiency of its robotic workforce.

The e-commerce giant's growing automation system now includes Hercules lifting robots, Pegasus package handlers, and autonomous Proteus units operating in more than 300 facilities worldwide. In an official press release, Amazon Robotics VP Scott Dresser confirmed the millionth unit was recently placed in a Japanese fulfilment centre, describing it as "a significant milestone in our robotics journey".

Additionally, a new AI coordination system called DeepFleet aims to improve the robotic network's efficiency by 10%. "This means less congestion, more efficient paths, and faster processing of customer orders," Dresser said, comparing the technology to an "intelligent traffic management system" for warehouse robots.

Amazon reports it has trained over 700,000 employees since 2019 to work with automated systems. The company notes its newer facilities require more technical maintenance roles while reducing some manual handling positions.

The deployment reflects Amazon's substantial investments in warehouse automation technology, including robots capable of lifting 1,250 pounds and navigating autonomously. Industry analysts note the expansion comes as many logistics operations increasingly incorporate automation, with potential long-term impacts on warehouse employment patterns.

Amazon maintains that its automation technology is designed to work collaboratively with human employees, though economists continue to study the broader workforce implications of such large-scale robotic deployments in the logistics sector.