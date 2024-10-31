Tech & Startup
Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:26 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:34 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

AIMA F626 launched in Bangladesh

Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:26 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:34 PM
AIMA

The electric motorbike AIMA F626 has been launched in Bangladesh. 

The bike features a maximum speed of 45 km/h, can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge, and takes 7-8 hours to be charged completely, according to a press release. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bike is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The 800 W motorbike also features a 72 V, 22 Ah graphene lead-acid battery.

The motorbike comes with a two-year warranty on the motor, and varying warranty periods for other components, including the battery, further states the press release. The bike weighs 106 kg with the battery. 

AIMA F626 is priced at BDT 127,500.

Related topic:
AIMAAIMA F626
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ফুটবল

দেশে ফিরল চ্যাম্পিয়ন নারী ফুটবল দল 

দেশে ফেরা বিজয়ী ফুটবলারদের বরণ করতে বিমানবন্দরে উপস্থিত হয়েছেন বাফুফের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা, উপস্থিত হয়েছেন সাধারণ মানুষও।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের অর্থপাচারের অনুসন্ধানে সিআইডি

এইমাত্র