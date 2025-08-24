2.5 billion Gmail users at risk after Google hack: report

scammers have reportedly been using the stolen information to contact Gmail users by phone and email in an attempt to gain access to private accounts. Photo: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

Hackers have broken into a Google database, potentially exposing the accounts of more than 2.5 billion Gmail users to targeted scams, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

According to the report, the hacking group known as 'ShinyHunters' is said to have gained access in June by tricking a Google employee into revealing login credentials for a system managed on Salesforce's cloud platform.

The attackers obtained large amounts of business files, including company names and customer contact details, though Google has indicated that no passwords were stolen in the incident, as per the report.

Since then, scammers have reportedly been using the stolen information to contact Gmail users by phone and email in an attempt to gain access to private accounts. Some users have reported receiving fraudulent calls appearing to come from 650 area code numbers, urging them to reset their Gmail passwords. Those who comply risk losing control of their accounts or having personal data taken, as per the report.