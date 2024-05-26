24 teams participate in sustainable development competition

According to a press release, the event was jointly organised by the JAAGO Foundation Trust and the Generation Unlimited Programme supported by UNICEF in Bangladesh.

24 teams comprising over 100 Bangladeshis aged 15 to 24 recently participated in the GenU imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2023-24 Community Solution Pitch Day, a competition where young entrepreneurs present solutions to address climate change impacts and gender equality in Bangladesh.

The participating teams developed their initial prototypes with the guidance of trained local mentors, focusing on environmental sustainability, renewable energy, and agricultural solutions.

During the event, 24 teams pitched their projects to a team of 12 jurors in two rounds, representing ecosystem builders, social impact investors, and founders. The jurors assessed the projects based on potential social impact, feasibility, organisational model, and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and selected the top two teams, states the press release.

Team Storm Troopers, one of the top teams, presented a vertical farming solution to combat soil salinity and maximise crop yield. Team Noibeddo, the other top team, presented their project to recycle tea waste from tea stalls and small restaurants into affordable fertilisers.

These teams will now advance to the global stage, representing Bangladesh in the Global GenU imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge, where they will compete, with the winners receiving seed funding.

In 2023, Bangladesh's winner, 'BD Highway Turbine', was shortlisted among the top 10 global teams and is currently supported with seed funds and global mentorship, further states the press release.