Palak asks BTRC to block unregistered phones

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak today directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) authorities to take steps to block all unregistered mobile phones.

He issued the directive at a meeting with senior officials of the BTRC at the commission office in the city's Agargaon area this morning, said a press release.

The state minister said that the regulatory body has the system of database and automatic registration of mobile handsets manufactured and assembled in and imported to the country.

Mentioning that a revolutionary change has taken place in service delivery through "Porichoy" verification authentication service, he put emphasize on making all databases interoperable with one another to make the service more accessible.

BTRC Chairman Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and Spectrum Division Commissioner Engineer Sheikh Riaz Ahmed, National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) Director General (DG) Major General Ziaul Ahsan, BTRC DG (admin) Abdullah Al Mamun, DG (engineering and operations) Brigadier General Md Ehsanul Kabir, DG (spectrum) Brigadier General Mohammad Maniruzzaman Jewel and DG (system and services) Brigadier General Mohammad Khalil-Ur-Rahman were present, among others, at the meeting.