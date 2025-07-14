REHAB Fair Exploring homes, building futures

For many prospective homeowners, finding the right flat or apartment is a complex journey. The annual REHAB Fair, organised by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh, aims to simplify this process by bringing a wide range of real estate options under one roof. The fair provides potential buyers with a unique opportunity to compare prices, explore locations, learn about available financing schemes, and even discover building materials—all in one space.

Held annually in Dhaka and Chattogram, the REHAB Fair serves as a strategic platform for realtors to reach a broad spectrum of customers. While direct sales remain limited during the five-day event, industry insiders view the fair as more of a branding and lead-generation opportunity than a transaction-focused marketplace.

"This platform helps us promote our products, enhance brand visibility, and inform prospective clients about our projects," said A.Z.M. Tanvir Ahad, Head of Sales and Marketing at Anwar Landmark Ltd.

"Buyers rarely make an immediate purchase decision. They take time to explore, compare, and validate options. The fair gives them that starting point," said Nazmul Haque, Senior Executive at Tropical Homes Ltd.

For many industry players, the fair is more than just a sales platform. It serves as a critical hub for networking among developers, financiers, materials suppliers, and consumers—fostering connections that often translate into long-term business opportunities.

"Choosing the right property is rarely an instant decision," said Mehedi Hasan, Chief Design Coordinator of Credence Housing Ltd. "The REHAB Fair brings together a variety of options that buyers can browse and compare—whether it's a flat in Banani or a commercial space in another part of Dhaka."

Hasan noted that the fair also plays a key role in market research and customer engagement. "We've built a strong client database through this platform. It has helped us introduce our projects to new audiences and receive valuable feedback."

Veteran firms also see the fair as a way to reconnect with past clients and reinforce brand credibility. "Our company, Building for Future, has been in the market for 30 years. The fair enables us to meet both long-time and new customers in one place," said Rony Datta, AGM, Sales. "It also provides a chance to address compliance issues or service queries related to past projects while showcasing our ongoing commitment to the industry."

Datta added that the company uses each edition of the fair to launch fresh offers and introduce project-specific discounts. "A fair always brings renewed interest. We offer customised deals based on location and project type to meet varying customer needs."

As the real estate market in Bangladesh continues to grow, events like the REHAB Fair serve as important touchpoints for buyers and sellers alike. While immediate sales may be limited, the long-term impact on brand visibility, customer trust, and lead generation makes participation a valuable investment for developers navigating an increasingly competitive landscape.